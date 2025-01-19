iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Increased by Meridian Financial LLC

Meridian Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Meridian Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35,210 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

