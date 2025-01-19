iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,930 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

IEFA stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.