iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,562 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,395,000 after buying an additional 656,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,742,000 after buying an additional 281,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,459,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,316,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,215,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

