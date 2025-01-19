iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $600.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $517.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $474.68 and a fifty-two week high of $612.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $598.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

