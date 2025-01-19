iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $600.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $598.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $474.68 and a 1-year high of $612.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.