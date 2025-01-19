iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Increased by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.33.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
