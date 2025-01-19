iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Increased by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.