iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,039,000. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 49,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $117.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day moving average of $116.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

