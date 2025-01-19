iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK) Trading Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.71. 16 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.
iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53.
iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.