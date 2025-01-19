iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK) Trading Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.71. 16 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

