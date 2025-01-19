iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $44.60. Approximately 85,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 3,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 179,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 42,036 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

