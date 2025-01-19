iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Trimmed by Maiden Cove Capital LLC

Maiden Cove Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.7% of Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 254.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.59. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

