iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $93.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.35.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.