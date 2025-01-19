iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 30,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 20,745 shares.The stock last traded at $77.04 and had previously closed at $76.46.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $676.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.5157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
