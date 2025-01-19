iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 30,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 20,745 shares.The stock last traded at $77.04 and had previously closed at $76.46.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $676.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.5157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

