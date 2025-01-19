iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,014,000 after buying an additional 3,382,010 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,192 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,980,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,856,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

