iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Stock Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.88 and traded as low as $46.04. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF shares last traded at $46.13, with a volume of 11,642 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a market cap of $262.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 856.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 62,818 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,174,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 165,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

