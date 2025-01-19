iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Lifted by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,282,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,036 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 6.0% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $228,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $180.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.78.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

