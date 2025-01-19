iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Wit LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $106.23 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.47.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.