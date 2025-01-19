Issuer Direct Announces Re-Branding as ACCESS Newswire Inc.: Bold Step Towards Future of Communications

On January 16, 2025, Issuer Direct Corporation, a company listed on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol ISDR, revealed in an official statement its intention to undergo a significant re-branding initiative. The corporation will now operate under the new name ACCESS Newswire Inc. and will trade on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol “ACCS,” effective January 27, 2025.

Get alerts:

Brian R. Balbirnie, the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Issuer Direct, highlighted that the rebranding to ACCESS Newswire signifies much more than a mere change in name. According to Balbirnie, this transformation represents the company’s dedication to enhancing the overall investor relations and public relations customer experience. The decision to undertake this rebranding initiative, as stated by Balbirnie, is rooted in the company’s evolution since its establishment in 2006 and its vision for the future.

Over its 19-year history, Issuer Direct has been a pioneer in the corporate communications technology sector, facilitating various accretive acquisitions to expand its communication services. This rebranding move consolidates all of Issuer Direct’s services under a unified identity, reflecting the firm’s steadfast focus on revolutionizing the public relations (PR) and investor relations (IR) landscape. Beginning from January 16, 2025, the company’s PR and IR divisions will operate under the new name ACCESS Newswire.

The essence of ACCESS Newswire’s rebranding centers around its revolutionary first-in-industry subscription model. This model is designed to offer greater flexibility and transparency, enabling customers to optimize their press release distribution and media and investor engagement strategies effectively.

Among the key highlights of this rebranding effort are a unified brand identity emphasizing PR and IR solutions, expanded offerings tailored for PR and IR industries, and a transparent subscription-based model aimed at providing exceptional value and customer-centric solutions.

While the official name change to ACCESS Newswire Inc. is set for January 27, 2025, the company will adopt its new name and ticker symbol on January 16, 2025. The new NYSE American Exchange ticker symbol reserved for the company’s common stock is “ACCS.” Existing stockholders need not take any action regarding the name and ticker symbol change.

ACCESS Newswire’s mission remains focused on revitalizing the communications industry, inspiring innovation, and setting new standards for success in the upcoming years. To access more information about ACCESS Newswire and its solutions, interested parties are encouraged to visit www.accessnewswire.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, detailed in the full filing available on the SEC website, that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could significantly affect the company’s actual results. The company disclaims any obligation to revise such forward-looking statements.

For further information, individuals can reach out to Brian R. Balbirnie at [email protected], Brett Maas at [email protected], or James Carbonara at [email protected].

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Issuer Direct’s 8K filing here.

About Issuer Direct

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Further Reading