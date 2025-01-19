Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Shares Up 1.5% – Time to Buy?

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 8,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 10,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
Itafos Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.
About Itafos
Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. It operates through Conda, Arrais, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, hydrofluorosilicic acid, direct application phosphate rock, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.
