J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,028.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 47.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $306,450.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,579.45. This trade represents a 16.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $427,262.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,550.50. This trade represents a 35.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $2,136,277. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $172.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

