J2 Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 2,348 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $251,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $131.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $109.47 and a 52 week high of $135.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.12.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

