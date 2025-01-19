J2 Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 4,548 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $50,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $97.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

