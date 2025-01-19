J2 Capital Management Inc Invests $583,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,876 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $255,867,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 256,479.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 661,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,331,000 after buying an additional 661,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Raymond James initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $211.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BLDR opened at $164.09 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.75 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

