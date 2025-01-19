J2 Capital Management Inc Takes $345,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

