J2 Capital Management Inc Takes Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 472,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 312,726 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,419,000 after buying an additional 104,523 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,814.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 101,310 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,682,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 328,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GNR opened at $52.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $48.54 and a twelve month high of $60.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

