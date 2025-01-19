Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $301,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,479 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.76.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

HBAN stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $152,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,795.09. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,699 shares of company stock worth $757,356 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

