Jackson Square Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,960 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

NYSE NEE opened at $70.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

