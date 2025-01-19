Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases 4,572 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.5% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $211.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $109.48 and a 12 month high of $222.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

