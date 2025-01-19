Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 2,931 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,192 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Shell by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,125,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,116,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shell by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,282,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $348,405,000 after buying an additional 422,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 52,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEL stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average of $67.82. The company has a market cap of $205.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHEL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

