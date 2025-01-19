Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 406 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,650 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after buying an additional 2,013,047 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,280,000 after buying an additional 5,675,571 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,623,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,086 shares of company stock worth $4,654,466. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $124.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.63 and a 12-month high of $141.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

