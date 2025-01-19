Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNLA. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 185,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 430,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $49.11.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend
About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.
