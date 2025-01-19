Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and traded as low as $24.69. Japan Tobacco shares last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical Business, and Processed Food Business. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

