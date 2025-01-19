John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Update

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 54,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of JMSB opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. John Marshall Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lim Nguonly sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,360. This represents a 8.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the period. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

