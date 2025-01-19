Jon Boaden Sells 6,035 Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX) Stock

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) insider Jon Boaden sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.21), for a total transaction of £15,932.40 ($19,384.84).

Shares of VLX opened at GBX 284 ($3.46) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 289.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 322.99. The company has a market capitalization of £512.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,775.00 and a beta of 1.03. Volex plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 261.50 ($3.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 375 ($4.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Volex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.00%.

Volex plc (AIM: VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key sectors: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway.

