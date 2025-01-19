Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 394,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up approximately 1.4% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $99,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.8 %

JLL stock opened at $261.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.70. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $168.13 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

