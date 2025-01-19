Joule Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 195.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,248 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 375,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,492,000 after buying an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period.

SCHX stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

