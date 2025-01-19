Joule Financial LLC Buys 29 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 0.9% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,990,669.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,639,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639,286 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $23,110,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $7,524,000. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,538,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,256,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR stock opened at $385.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.79 and a 200 day moving average of $344.08. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $284.84 and a 1-year high of $402.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

