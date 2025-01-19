Joule Financial LLC Has $15.16 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.4% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $92.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.02 and a one year high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

