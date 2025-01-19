JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bcwm LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,458,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,180,000 after purchasing an additional 518,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $259.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $165.24 and a twelve month high of $260.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

