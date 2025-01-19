JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Kelly Financial Services LLC

Kelly Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,516 shares during the quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,320.8% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

