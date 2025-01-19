JVSPAC Acquisition (NASDAQ:JVSA) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

JVSPAC Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JVSPAC Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 929,938 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JVSPAC Acquisition by 70.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 392,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 161,643 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition by 40.8% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 351,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 101,882 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 284,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 115,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 246,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 41,318 shares during the period.

About JVSPAC Acquisition

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

