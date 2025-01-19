Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Short Interest Update

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 74,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ KRT opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $592.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.08. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $33.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

KRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair lowered Karat Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 497.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Karat Packaging by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the third quarter worth $401,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

