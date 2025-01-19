Kelly Financial Services LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kelly Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 798.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

