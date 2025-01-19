Kelly Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kelly Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after buying an additional 3,984,419 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,200,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,123,000 after acquiring an additional 711,531 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,194,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,605,000 after purchasing an additional 309,701 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,013,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,239,000 after purchasing an additional 146,868 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,922,000 after purchasing an additional 85,317 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.70.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.