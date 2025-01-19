Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells C$72,243.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.22, for a total transaction of C$72,243.00.

Douglas Owen Macarthur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 4,700 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.88, for a total transaction of C$32,336.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 18,300 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total transaction of C$124,440.00.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

TSE:KEL opened at C$7.28 on Friday. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.01 and a 1-year high of C$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of C$107.88 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.5224359 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KEL. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.38.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

