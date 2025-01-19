Kennicott Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RSPT stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $39.66.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

