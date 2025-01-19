Kera Capital Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 200 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 272.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 60.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240 shares in the company, valued at $314,820. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $7,524.54. This represents a 95.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,295.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,241.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,344.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,133.46 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,351.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

