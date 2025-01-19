Kera Capital Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 38,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 40.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 3,996.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 12,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on eHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on eHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

eHealth Stock Up 1.6 %

EHTH opened at $10.05 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.

About eHealth

(Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.