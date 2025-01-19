Kera Capital Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 38,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 40.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 3,996.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 12,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EHTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on eHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on eHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.
eHealth Stock Up 1.6 %
EHTH opened at $10.05 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.
