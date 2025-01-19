Kera Capital Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 259,477 Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 259,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,000. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGCP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 84,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 88,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 336,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 119,974 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

