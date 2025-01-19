Kera Capital Partners Inc. Invests $228,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
