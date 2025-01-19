Kera Capital Partners Inc. Invests $569,000 in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 105,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 67,889 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 74,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.